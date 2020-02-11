Punjab Board of Technical Education sports gala to start on Wednesday

Under the Punjab Board of Technical Education the north zone sports gala would start on February 12 in Government College of Technology Sargodha

SARGODHA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Under the Punjab board of Technical education the north zone sports gala would start on February 12 in Government College of Technology Sargodha.

According to the details, teams from 15 from different districts of Punjab including Attock, Wah Cantt,Texila, Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Jhelum, Pind Dadan Khan, Bhakkar, Khushab, Mianwali, Sargodha, Kamalia, Jhang, Chiniot would participate in the sport gala.

Chairman Punjab Board of Technical Education Lahore Nadir Khan Niazi would be chief guest of opening ceremony.

Sports gala would continue from February12 to16.

All arrangements have been completed in this regard, said by organizer secretary north zone Hussain Raza Bharwana.