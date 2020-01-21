UrduPoint.com
World Snooker Champion Muhammad Asif Still Awaits Cash Rewards In Islamabad

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 01:15 PM

World Snooker Champion Muhammad Asif still awaits cash rewards in Islamabad

Two-time International Billiards and Snooker Federation (IBSF) World Snooker Champion Muhammad Asif still awaits for cash rewards, but doesn't feel dismayed on giving his best for the country

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Two-time International Billiards and Snooker Federation (IBSF) World Snooker Champion Muhammad Asif still awaits for cash rewards, but doesn't feel dismayed on giving his best for the country.

Asif clinched the first IBSF title in 2012 when he outplayed England's Gary Wilson by 10-8 in the final held at Sofia, Bulgaria while he won the second World Championship in Antaly, Turkey in 2019 after defeating Jefrey Roda of Philippines by 8-5.

"I may not have received any cash prize for my two World Championship wins, but I am not discouraged at all. I want to make my country proud by giving the best at international level," he told APP.

He claimed the cash prize for his World Championship wins was up to Rs 20 million. "I have been going from pillar to post to get my cash reward but of no use," he said.

To a question, he said the Pakistan Billiards and Snooker Federation (PBSF) have also yet to receive the annual grant.

"I request Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr. Fehmida Mirza to help snooker players get cash rewards," he said.

When contacted Munawwar Hussain Shaikh, President, PBSF, he said according to the PSB Policy cash rewards have been awarded to winners of the Quadrennial events like Olympics Games, Common Wealth Games, Asian Games etc.

"But at least Asif should get some cash reward. If not Rs 10 million then Rs 5 million or something," he said and added Asif has won the World Championship and he deserves reward.

He said PSB must fix criteria for rewarding cash prizes for the annual events also.

Muhammad Azam Dar, Deputy Director General (Tech), PSB said an executive committee and board has been formed and these types of matters would be sorted out in the meetings. "Hopefully all matters will be resolved in the days to come," he said.

/395

