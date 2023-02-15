10-man Bayern Munich secure narrow win over PSG on road

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :A 10-man Bayern Munich secured a narrow victory against Paris Saint-Germain in a UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first-leg clash Tuesday.

Neither side was able to produce a goal in the first half, while Kingsley Coman scored the winner in the 53rd minute at Paris' Parc des Princes stadium.

Alphonso Davies assisted French winger Coman, who refused to celebrate against his old club.

In the 82nd minute, Kylian Mbappe's equalizer against the Bavarians was ruled out by the video assistant referee (VAR) because of a tight offside call.

In stoppage time, Bayern Munich were down to 10 men as Benjamin Pavard received a red card for a foul on Lionel Messi.

Meanwhile, PSG's Warren Zaire-Emery, who was born in 2006, became the youngest starter in a Champions League knockout match ever.

- AC Milan beat Tottenham Hotspur at home AC Milan scored the winning goal with a seventh-minute goal from Spanish midfielder Brahim Diaz at Stadio San Siro.

The second leg for both matches will be played on March 8.

A minute of silence was observed before the start of matches for the victims of the deadly earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria.

Earlier on Tuesday, UEFA posted a tweet in the aftermath of the Feb. 6 quakes.

"In a show of European football's support for the people of Türkiye and Syria following last week's devastating earthquakes, a moment of silence will be observed before kick-off at all UEFA club competition matches this week."