UrduPoint.com

10-man Bayern Munich Secure Narrow Win Over PSG On Road

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 15, 2023 | 11:00 AM

10-man Bayern Munich secure narrow win over PSG on road

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :A 10-man Bayern Munich secured a narrow victory against Paris Saint-Germain in a UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first-leg clash Tuesday.

Neither side was able to produce a goal in the first half, while Kingsley Coman scored the winner in the 53rd minute at Paris' Parc des Princes stadium.

Alphonso Davies assisted French winger Coman, who refused to celebrate against his old club.

In the 82nd minute, Kylian Mbappe's equalizer against the Bavarians was ruled out by the video assistant referee (VAR) because of a tight offside call.

In stoppage time, Bayern Munich were down to 10 men as Benjamin Pavard received a red card for a foul on Lionel Messi.

Meanwhile, PSG's Warren Zaire-Emery, who was born in 2006, became the youngest starter in a Champions League knockout match ever.

- AC Milan beat Tottenham Hotspur at home AC Milan scored the winning goal with a seventh-minute goal from Spanish midfielder Brahim Diaz at Stadio San Siro.

The second leg for both matches will be played on March 8.

A minute of silence was observed before the start of matches for the victims of the deadly earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria.

Earlier on Tuesday, UEFA posted a tweet in the aftermath of the Feb. 6 quakes.

"In a show of European football's support for the people of Türkiye and Syria following last week's devastating earthquakes, a moment of silence will be observed before kick-off at all UEFA club competition matches this week."

Related Topics

Football Syria Paris San March All From PSG Bayern Tottenham AC Milan

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 February 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th Fe ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th February 2023

2 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets with Global General Counsel o ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Global General Counsel of TikTok

9 hours ago
 UAE, Kuwait announce linkage of traffic systems

UAE, Kuwait announce linkage of traffic systems

9 hours ago
 Digital School, Emirates Red Crescent establish AE ..

Digital School, Emirates Red Crescent establish AED100 million fund supporting d ..

10 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid honours Sierra Leone Minister ..

Mohammed bin Rashid honours Sierra Leone Minister with Best Minister Award

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.