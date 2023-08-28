10-man Liverpool turnaround against Newcastle 'for the ages', says Alexander Arnold

Newcastle, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Trent Alexander-Arnold hailed Liverpool's comeback from 1-0 down to win 2-1 at Newcastle with 10 men on Sunday as one of the Reds best ever wins under Jurgen Klopp.

Alexander-Arnold was fortunate to escape a red card after just six minutes before his mistake allowed Anthony Gordon to open the scoring for Newcastle.

Virgil van Dijk was then dismissed inside the opening half hour for bringing down Alexander Isak.

However, the Magpies failed to make their man advantage count and were punished when Darwin Nunez came off the bench to score twice in the final nine minutes plus stoppage time.

"We had to do it the hard way, the very hard way. But we all pulled together, dug deep and delivered something for the ages," Alexander-Arnold told Sky sports.

"One of our best performances since the manager has come in, and we've had some outstanding performances as a team. We'll look back on this game as something very, very special." Nunez has struggled to live up to his club record �85 million price tag since joining from Benfica just over a year ago.

The Uruguayan is yet to start a game this season, but showed what he is capable of with his pace to get in behind the Newcastle defence and two powerful finishes.

"After we went a man down the team played really well," said Nunez.

"We work really hard for these moments and I am happy to score the two goals to help the team."