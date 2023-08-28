Open Menu

10-man Liverpool Turnaround Against Newcastle 'for The Ages', Says Alexander Arnold

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 28, 2023 | 02:10 AM

10-man Liverpool turnaround against Newcastle 'for the ages', says Alexander Arnold

Newcastle, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Trent Alexander-Arnold hailed Liverpool's comeback from 1-0 down to win 2-1 at Newcastle with 10 men on Sunday as one of the Reds best ever wins under Jurgen Klopp.

Alexander-Arnold was fortunate to escape a red card after just six minutes before his mistake allowed Anthony Gordon to open the scoring for Newcastle.

Virgil van Dijk was then dismissed inside the opening half hour for bringing down Alexander Isak.

However, the Magpies failed to make their man advantage count and were punished when Darwin Nunez came off the bench to score twice in the final nine minutes plus stoppage time.

"We had to do it the hard way, the very hard way. But we all pulled together, dug deep and delivered something for the ages," Alexander-Arnold told Sky sports.

"One of our best performances since the manager has come in, and we've had some outstanding performances as a team. We'll look back on this game as something very, very special." Nunez has struggled to live up to his club record �85 million price tag since joining from Benfica just over a year ago.

The Uruguayan is yet to start a game this season, but showed what he is capable of with his pace to get in behind the Newcastle defence and two powerful finishes.

"After we went a man down the team played really well," said Nunez.

"We work really hard for these moments and I am happy to score the two goals to help the team."

Related Topics

Sports Darwin Newcastle Liverpool Man Van Price Sunday All From Best Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

Khalid bin Zayed commends Emirati women&#039;s eff ..

Khalid bin Zayed commends Emirati women&#039;s efforts, successes

2 hours ago
 UAE calls for free flow of capital, goods, service ..

UAE calls for free flow of capital, goods, services during B20 meeting in India

2 hours ago
 Frontline Heroes Office praises efforts of Emirati ..

Frontline Heroes Office praises efforts of Emirati women

2 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi commends Emirati women&#039;s ach ..

Bodour Al Qasimi commends Emirati women&#039;s achievements

2 hours ago
 Emirati women&#039;s achievements reflective of UA ..

Emirati women&#039;s achievements reflective of UAE leadership&#039;s support: I ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai 10X receives 79 proposals from 33 government ..

Dubai 10X receives 79 proposals from 33 government entities

7 hours ago
Emirati Women are key partners in ongoing national ..

Emirati Women are key partners in ongoing national efforts to create a sustainab ..

8 hours ago
 Emirati Women’s Day is reminder of role of count ..

Emirati Women’s Day is reminder of role of country&#039;s wise leadership and ..

8 hours ago
 Emirati humanitarian team continues distributing f ..

Emirati humanitarian team continues distributing food parcels in Amdjarass, Chad

10 hours ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention launches Back-to ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention launches Back-to-School health awareness campa ..

11 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Moldova on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Moldova on Independence Day

11 hours ago
 Fatima bint Mubarak launches National Strategy for ..

Fatima bint Mubarak launches National Strategy for Empowerment of Emirati Women ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Sports