100 New Grounds Initiative: Proposal Of 16 Sites From Multan Division Sent

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 07:40 PM

Divisional sports department has sent proposal of 16 sites for establishing new grounds as Punjab government is going to set-up 100 new grounds across the province under Prime Minister's 'Soft Sports' vision

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Divisional sports department has sent proposal of 16 sites for establishing new grounds as Punjab government is going to set-up 100 new grounds across the province under Prime Minister's 'Soft Sports' vision.

Divisional sports officer, Rana Nadeem Anjum told APP here on Saturday that the Directorate General sports Punjab has sought sites proposals from all districts across the province to set-up new sports grounds.

He said that after consultation with board of revenue, the sites were selected across the Multan division including eight sites on one acres land and eight on two acres land.

The competent authority would select the sites and Project Management Unit (PMU) will construct the grounds.

Nadeem informed that the new grounds will be made functional within next two or three months. The grounds were being built in rural areas where no such sports facility available. The grossing, levelling of the grounds will be made and then it will be handed over to local committee for looking after.

The kids could play cricket, football, hockey and other favorite games at these grounds.

DSO hailed the Punjab government's initiative to provide sports facility to kids and to hunt new talent.

District sports officer Multan Adnan Naeem said that proposal of one ground from the district at Mouza 8-MR Sadar area consisted on about 32 kanal land was sent to the government.

