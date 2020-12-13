UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'1,000% Involved': Pogba Insists He Is Committed To Man Utd

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 08:30 AM

'1,000% involved': Pogba insists he is committed to Man Utd

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Paul Pogba claimed he remains fully committed to Manchester United despite his agent stating he is "unhappy" at Old Trafford and looking for a move in January.

Pogba was recalled to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's starting line-up for Saturday's uninspired 0-0 draw with Manchester City in the Premier League.

The French World Cup winner had started on the bench as United crashed out of the Champions League at the group stage with defeat to RB Leipzig on Tuesday.

Just a day before the game, Pogba's outspoken agent Mino Raiola told Italian newspaper Tuttosport his client had to "change teams." The 27-year-old rejoined United for a then world record £89 million ($118 million) in 2016, but has failed to make the desired impact as the Red Devils have not challenged to win either the Premier League or the Champions League.

"I've always fought and will always fight for @manchesterunited , my teammates and the fans," Pogba posted on Instagram.

"Bla bla is not important. The future is far, today is what matters and I am 1000% involved! Always strong together.. all has been clear between the club and myself and that will never change.

"When you don't know what's going on inside don't talk #SpeakTheTruthOrRemainSilent #united #talktothehand." Pogba's contract is due to expire in the summer of 2022 and Raiola hinted it may be in everyone's interests for United to sell in January before the midfielder's transfer value plummets.

"Paul's unhappy at Manchester United, he can't express himself any more as he would like to and as we expect of him," Raiola told Tuttosport.

"He has to change teams, he needs a change of scene. His contract is up in a year-and-a-half, in the summer of 2022, but I think the best solution for all sides is a transfer in the next window."

Related Topics

World Leipzig Old Trafford Manchester United January May 2016 All Best Manchester City Premier League Million Instagram

Recent Stories

UAE, Israel to sign football cooperation agreement ..

8 hours ago

&#039;Unified Tourism Identity elevates UAE&#039;s ..

8 hours ago

Firdous criticizes PDM leadership for playing with ..

9 hours ago

Police Use Water Cannon Against Protesters in Pari ..

9 hours ago

Opposition is using different tactics to get relie ..

9 hours ago

Afghan Gov't, Taliban Share Agenda Lists, Plan Con ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.