100s Cricket League-2024 Begins In District Khyberl

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 27, 2024 | 04:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) The Hundred League cricket Tournament has been launched in Khyber district, which has been organized with the support of the Sports Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the district administration.

In the opening ceremony held at Munsif Ali Khan Cricket Ground Burkamber Khel, Provincial Advisor for Sports and Youth Affairs Syed Fakhar Jahan, MPA DDAC Khyber Chairman Khyber Abdul Ghani Afridi, Assistant Commissioner Bara Shahabuddin, Director Sports Tribal Districts Raziullah Khan Betni, District Sports Officer Khyber Raheed Gul Malaguri, League Brand Ambassador Kabir Afridi, Tehsildar Bara Daud Afridi, Chairman Abdul Mutin Afridi, Kamar Khel National Council Chairman Muhibullah Afridi. Besides, local elders, elders, sportsmen, and youth participated in large numbers.

During the ceremony, Provincial Adviser for Sports and Youth Affairs Syed Fakhr Jahan said that there is a lot of talent in the area but there is a dire need for more sports facilities.

He said that every district level is supporting sports players. He said that party chairman Imran himself is a player, and his vision is to promote sports in society. He said that efforts are being made to provide sports facilities in every district in the province. He said that the winner team of Khyber Hundred League will be given 2 lakh rupees and the runner-up team will be given 1 lakh rupees while the man of the series and man of the match will be given 50,000 rupees by the sports department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

At the end of the ceremony, the cake cutting was also held..

More Stories From Sports