101 Boys, Girls Tennis players' turn-up for DC Peshawar Tennis Championship

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :More than 100 boys and girls tennis players from Peshawar district turned up for Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Tennis Championship got under way in different categories U12, U14, U16, U18 and Open categories here at Pakistan Tennis Club, Shahi Gagh on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Captain (Retd) Khalid Mahmood was the chief guest on this occasion who formally inaugurated the colourful championship. District Sports Officer Peshawar Tahseenullah, Director Development Saleem Raza, Director Account Tariq Khan, Secretary Tennis Association Umar Ayaz, Coaches Roman, Noman, Shehryar Khan and female coach Oreen Jasia.

On the opening day competitions, Shayan Omar defeated Noman 6-2, 6-1 while Maryam defeated Kulsoom 6-1 and 6-1 in the opening matches.

Deputy Commissioner Khalid Mahmood said that playing on new international standard courts completed under Prime Minister 1000 Project will help in raising the standard of play of the newcomers and will give boost to Tennis but also the players of the province to play at the international level.

One of the priorities of the government is to provide international level facilities to the players, he said.

He said Pakistan Tennis Courts is equipped with four synthetic courts and two grass courts which means the venue could hold international level competition at the same time.

He said through giving exposure to the players the decision was taken to have sporting activities in different games. He said sports fields turned into barren fields because of the coronavirus but now with the government policy, we are ahead toward a free coronavirus environment for our youth.

He appealed to the players above 18 year old to get vaccines in time so that we could be able to fight collectively and ensure a free environment for the youth to come and play sports. He also lauded the efforts of the Chairman KP Tennis Association Dr. Tahir for his dedicated efforts and that is why Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has approved construction of tennis courts in all districts besides providing international standard synthetic courts facilities to the players. He said developing such infrastructure would help in bringing forward tennis players in other districts as well.