11 futsal, 5 cricket matches decided in Pakistan students Olympic games

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Eleven matches of futsal and five cricket were decided in the Pakistan Students Olympic Games 2022 here at Karachi.

Futsal results; A Level Boys: Whales College blue beat Meritorious College by 2-0 goals; Whales College blue beat Z.B College by 3-0 goals; Meritorious College bt Z.B College by 3-0 goals, according to a communique.

I.A.B School bt Meritorious College by 3-2 goals; I.A.B School and Whale played 1-1 goals draw. I.A.B School bt Z.B College by 3-0 goals; The City School PAF bt Whales College White by 4-1 goals; The City School PAF bt The City School DK by 1-0 goals, The City School DK bt Whales College White by 2-1 goals; Whales College White bt The City School URS by 12-0 goals; The City School DK bt The City School URS by 6-0 goals; The City School PAF bt The City School URS by 3-0 goals.

Cricket results; Varitas bt TCS D.K by 5 Wkts ; Ladybird Grammar school bt Head Start (Gulshan) by 64 Runs; T.C.S (PAF) bt T.C.S D.K by 7 Wkts;M.S.B bt Head Start(Gulshan) by 5 Wkts and T.C.S (PAF) bt Varitas School by 5 Wkts.

The games are being played under the auspices of Pakistan Students Olympic Association.