UrduPoint.com

11 Futsal, 5 Cricket Matches Decided In Pakistan Students Olympic Games

Muhammad Rameez Published January 19, 2022 | 08:03 PM

11 futsal, 5 cricket matches decided in Pakistan students Olympic games

Eleven matches of futsal and five cricket were decided in the Pakistan Students Olympic Games 2022 here at Karachi

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Eleven matches of futsal and five cricket were decided in the Pakistan Students Olympic Games 2022 here at Karachi.

Futsal results; A Level Boys: Whales College blue beat Meritorious College by 2-0 goals; Whales College blue beat Z.B College by 3-0 goals; Meritorious College bt Z.B College by 3-0 goals, according to a communique.

I.A.B School bt Meritorious College by 3-2 goals; I.A.B School and Whale played 1-1 goals draw. I.A.B School bt Z.B College by 3-0 goals; The City School PAF bt Whales College White by 4-1 goals; The City School PAF bt The City School DK by 1-0 goals, The City School DK bt Whales College White by 2-1 goals; Whales College White bt The City School URS by 12-0 goals; The City School DK bt The City School URS by 6-0 goals; The City School PAF bt The City School URS by 3-0 goals.

Cricket results; Varitas bt TCS D.K by 5 Wkts ; Ladybird Grammar school bt Head Start (Gulshan) by 64 Runs; T.C.S (PAF) bt T.C.S D.K by 7 Wkts;M.S.B bt Head Start(Gulshan) by 5 Wkts and T.C.S (PAF) bt Varitas School by 5 Wkts.

The games are being played under the auspices of Pakistan Students Olympic Association.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Cricket Gulshan Olympics

Recent Stories

Ban to be imposed on indoor activities from Januar ..

Ban to be imposed on indoor activities from January 24: Murtaza Wahab

25 seconds ago
 'Hannibal Rising' Star Gaspard Ulliel Dies at 37 A ..

'Hannibal Rising' Star Gaspard Ulliel Dies at 37 After Ski Resort Accident

26 seconds ago
 Sports grounds will be made obligatory in all scho ..

Sports grounds will be made obligatory in all schools, colleges and new housing ..

27 seconds ago
 Court adjourns LNG reference till Jan 25

Court adjourns LNG reference till Jan 25

29 seconds ago
 FWMC launches cleanliness operation in city

FWMC launches cleanliness operation in city

2 minutes ago
 Excise Police Shikarpur recovers 15 kgs hashish, o ..

Excise Police Shikarpur recovers 15 kgs hashish, one arrest

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.