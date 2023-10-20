11 matches decided in Futsal Championship

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) A total of 11 matches were decided on the opening day of the All Pakistan Inter board Futsal Championship here at the Pakistan sports Complex on Friday.

Dr. Ghulam Ali Malah, Executive Director, Inter Board Coordination Committee (IBCC) inaugurated the 3-day event.

Chairman, Board of Intermediate and Secondary education, Rawalpindi, Muhammad Adnan Khan, Secretary, Inter-Board Coordination Committee, Muhammad Buksh and others officials including Shamashad Ali, Muhammad Fahmeed, Malik Suhail, Raja Sarwar and Rana Abid were also present on the occasion.

In the matches played, Mardan beat Kohat by 2-1 goals, Swat beat Karachi BIE by 5-2 goals, Bannu defeated Peshawar by 3-0 goals, Mardan beat Karachi BIE by 2-0 goals, Kohat beat Swat by 3-1 goals, Quetta defeated Karachi SBTE by 2-0 goals, Islamabad beat Rawalpindi by 2-1 goals, Quetta defeated Faisalabad by 2-0 goals Islamabad beat Karachi SBTE by 6-0 goals, Quetta beat Rawalpindi by 5-2 goals, Karachi BIE defeated Bannu by 2-0 while Islamabad and Faisalabad match ended in a 3-3 draw.

Eleven teams from across the country were taking part in the championship and have been divided into two groups. Two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinals.

The semifinals and final match will be played on October 22.