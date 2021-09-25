114 CTP personnel deployed to ease traffic during National T-20 cricket matches

UrduPoint.com

As many as 114 City Traffic Police (CTP) Personnel including a Deputy Superintendent of Police and nine Inspectors were deployed to ease traffic flow on the roads in the circle during National T-20 cricket matches being played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Double Road

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 114 City Traffic Police (CTP) Personnel including a Deputy Superintendent of Police and nine Inspectors were deployed to ease traffic flow on the roads in the circle during National T-20 cricket matches being played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Double Road.

According to a CTP spokesman, CTP on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer, Rawalpindi, Rai Mazhar Iqbal had finalized all the arrangements to facilitate the citizens during National T-20 cricket matches which were kicked off here on September 23 and continue till October 3.

The City Traffic Officer said that all-out efforts were being made to regulate traffic on city roads during the cricket matches.

Traffic wardens had also been directed to take strict action in accordance with the law against tinted glass vehicles and without number plate vehicles and motorcycles, he added.

Rawalpindi district administration, Police and City Traffic Police (CTP) had finalized best possible arrangements including security for Pakistan National T-20 cricket matches while over 2500 police personnel were deployed to ensure security of Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

According to a police spokesman, on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Deputy Inspector General, Muhammad Ahsan Younas, tight security arrangements were finalized. Special control rooms were set up besides installation of walk-through gates and CCTV cameras.

Elite Force, Dolphin Force, District Police and Lady Police were performing security and patrol duties. In addition to expert snipers, special personnel had also been deployed on the rooftops of the buildings on the sides of the stadium and along the route.

Suspicious persons and suspicious activities were being closely monitored. After body search, entry was being allowed in the stadium and parking was not being allowed in any area except in the allotted space.

The spokesman informed that Rawalpindi police were utilizing all available resources to protect the lives and property of the citizens.

According to a district administration spokesman, the 18 matches, which were earlier planned for Multan, are now being played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium till 3 October.

To encourage vaccinated cricket fans from all walks of life, the tickets have been kept at a highly affordable price of Rs 500 Platinum category, 300 VIP and 200 premium category.

The tournament was showcasing the best of Pakistan's T20 talent with the entire 18 member ICC Men's T20 World Cup squad featuring for the six participating sides.

Tickets can be bought from www.Bookme.pk website or Bookme's mobile applications, M&P courier offices across Pakistan.

Online purchases can be made on the following address: https://cricket.bookme.pk or download Bookme android/iOS app.

For the enclosures designated as Family enclosures, a 10 per cent discount is being offered on purchase of three or more tickets. Only vaccinated individuals are being allowed to purchase the tickets.

Individuals between the ages of 17 and 18 should be partially vaccinated to access the stadium (must carry proof of partial vaccination).

