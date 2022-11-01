UrduPoint.com

11th Culligan Boys, Girls Throwball Tourney Rescheduled

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 01, 2022 | 06:30 PM

11th Culligan boys, girls Throwball tourney rescheduled

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Throwball Federation has postponed 11th Culligan Boys and Girls Throwball Tournament due to unavoidable circumstances, which was to play from November 1, at City school, Karachi.

This was stated by Secretary General, Pakistan Throwball Federation, Maqbool Arain on Tuesday, said a communique.

Now the tournament will be played from November 8-12.

About 50 teams of Schools, Colleges and Universities will take part in the tournament.

The draws of the tournament will be opened on Nov. 7.

The Semi finals and finals will be played on Nov.11 and 12, respectively.

The concluding ceremony of the tournament will be held on November 12, at 4.30 pm. in which Trophies, Medals and Certificates will be delivered to winning and runner-up teams.

To seek more further information, they should contact on cell# 03213077577 or email; throwballpak@gmail.com.

