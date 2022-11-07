11th culligan throwball tournament to kick off on Nov 8

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :The 11th Culligan Boys and Girls Throwball Tournament will be played from November 08 (Tuesday) here at the City School.

All arrangements for the tournament have been finalized in the Organizing Committee meeting, which was held under the championship of Secretary General of Pakistan Throwball Federation, Maqbool Arain, said a communiqué shared here on Monday.

About 120 school teams would take part in the various age categories event.

The semi-finals and final will be played on November 11 and 12 respectively.

The concluding ceremony of the tournament would be held on November 12, at 4:30 p.m. in which trophies, medals and certificates would be awarded to winning and runner-up teams.

For further information, the contact number is 03213077577 or email: throwballpak@gmail.com.