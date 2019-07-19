11th Janshan-e-Dir Upper Royal Shakir Peace Sports Festival concluded amidst great fun

The 11th Janshan-e-Dir Upper Royal Shakir Aman Sports Festival concluded amidst great fun and enjoyment with hundreds and thousands of youngsters enthusiastically participated in the colourful concluding ceremony held under the aegis of District Administration and District Sports and Youth Officer Dir Upper at Dir Upper Sports Complex on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :The 11th Janshan-e-Dir Upper Royal Shakir Aman Sports Festival concluded amidst great fun and enjoyment with hundreds and thousands of youngsters enthusiastically participated in the colourful concluding ceremony held under the aegis of District Administration and District Sports and Youth Officer Dir Upper at Dir Upper Sports Complex on Friday.

District Nazim Sahibzada Fassih Ullah, DC Dir Upper Abdul Hamid Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Musarat Zaman, Tehsil Nazim Mir Maqzan Uddin, Bacha Zada, and DSO Sahibzada Mukhtiar Hussai, Chief Organizer Shakir Ullah, officials of the various participating associations, players and large number of spectators were also present.

The Festival, which is an annual feature of the Dir Upper, carried Twenty20 Cricket, Football, Volleyball, Basketball, Badminton, Athletic, Tug of War, Martial Arts including Taekwondo, Judo, Karate, Wushu, Snooker and Hockey.

More than 2000 players including 200 players turned up from across Pakistan in the festival. There were stunning performances of the players of Dir Upper and other adjacent villages. Shakir Ullah, the chief organizer and Waqas acted as organizing secretary have extended all out facilities to the budding youngsters during the month long festival organized with the aim to portray a soft image of Dir Upper.

For making great fun for the general public, a digital screen was also installed in the Dir Upper Sports Complex for the general public while most of the events were played under the floodlight facilities permanent installed by Directorate General Sports, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It is very good facilities provided by the ex-Director General Sports KP during his visit to Dir Upper Sports Complex last year, Mukhtiar Hussain said while talking to APP soon after the presentation ceremony.

He said recently they inaugurated a modern-day gym facilities equipped with all latest machines. He said, Nazim Dir Upper Sahibzada Fassih Ullah inaugurated the Gym wherein it attracted large number of players.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Dir Upper, District Nazim Sahibzada Fassih Ullah, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dir Upper Musarat Zaman, Tehsil Nazim Mir Maqzan Uddin, Bacha Zada, and Sahibzada Mukhtiar Hussain gave away cash prizes to the winners and runners-up teams of different sports event.

The 11th Janshan-e-Dir Upper Royal Shakir Peace Festival this time attracted 75 teams from across the country and among them prominent players including Lahore Qalander Bilawal, Pakistan Under-19 skipper Kamran Ghulam, international cricketer Fawad Khan, player of the Afghanistan cricket team Shafique Ullah Shafique were also part of the Peace Festival.

The winners of the cricket was awarded Rs. 0.1 million as cash prizes, football winners got Rs. 40,000 as cash prize, best discipline team awarded Rs. 10,000 cash prize, best bowler, best batsman got Rs. 10,000 each in a colourful prize distribution ceremony.

Around ten thousands spectators witnessed the final of the Twenty20 Cricket final played between Sun Rise Cricket Club and Rahat Shaheed Club Peshawar which was won by Sun Rise by 2 runs. Shalimar Sports clinched the trophy of football after defeating Jang Baazar, Miraz XI won the trophy of Badminton, Table Tennis title won by Al-Hussain Sports while Royal Shakir club got runners-up trophy.