12 different sports facilities to be completed in Lakki Marwat

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Director Prime Minister 1000 Playground Facilities Murad Ali Mohmand on Sunday said a total of 12 different sports facilities would be completed by June this year in Lakki Marwat, a key area producing talented youth both male and female in different games.

Talking to APP here, he said, as per directives of Secretary Sports Abid Majeed Engineers Paras Ahmad and Umar Shehzad along with Project Management Unit (PMU) team paid visit to the under construction playground facilities in Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Dera Ismail Khan and inspected the quality of civil work there.

The team checked samples of materials for assessment, quality of civil work, photos, videos through use of drone technology of all the under construction projects in Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Dera Ismail Khan so that one can see the actual work while using Geographic Information Systems (GIS) introduced to assess quality of work and time assessments, he informed.

He said all the ongoing going schemes have brought up under GIS to ensure transparency and time consuming of the project completion. He said before visiting the sites Chief Engineer Ahmed Ali has given special instructions to the Engineers Paras Ahmad and Umer Shehzad and the PMU team.

He said it is very encouraging that the team thoroughly monitors the quality and quantity of all civil work. The Project Director also directed the engineers and PMU team to check the sites of C&W dept in 1000 projects.

The team has visited Bannu cricket academy Badminton Hall in Postgraduate College, Bannu. They have also visited Dera Ismail Khan Cricket Academy in Ratta Kulachi Stadium as well as in Neli Koti. The Lakki Marwat city has been thoroughly visited and a Compliance report is submitted to PD 1000 Murad Ali Mohmand for presenting it to the Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan.

PD 1000 said that with the vision of Imran Khan playing facilities would be ensured at Union Council level to bring our youth to grounds. Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan is monitoring all the ongoing projects and even access would be given to every citizen to see the ongoing schemes of PM 1000 Playground facilities through GIS technology.

Secretary Sports Abid Majeed and DG Sports Asfandyar Khattak are supporting the PMU team of the PM 1000 project and want to complete all the projects within time frames. In the 1000 sports facilities project run by the KP Sports Directorate, various grounds will be constructed for the most popular sport of volleyball, basketball, football, badminton, martial arts etc in Lakki Marwat.

He said volleyball is a popular game in KP, five of the twelve projects will have volleyball courts in which basketball can also be played and most of them are being built in schools to attract upcoming youngsters toward these Games.

Murad Ali said that badminton, volleyball and basketball courts are going to be completed in Lakki Marwat's Tajazai's GHSS, as well as in the Murmandi area. Basketball, volleyball and badminton courts will also be set up at Govt Girls High School, Lakki Marwat. Basketball, badminton and volleyball courts will also be set up at Govt Girls High school No. 1 in Sarai Noring, Lakki Marwat. Volleyball, Basketball and Badminton Courts at Govt Girls middle School, Govt High School, Jhang Khel, Lakki Marwat, Tehsil Ground at the college level are also included in the project and construction of a badminton hall at Post Graduate College Lakki Marwat is also part of the project in which the Chief Minister KP have special instruction.

Murad Ali Mohmand disclosed that four outstanding projects in Lakki Marwat include basketball and badminton court at Govt Girls High School in Lakki Marwat and Govt Girls High School No 1 are in progress. Construction of Gym Hall at Sarai Noring, Martial Arts Hall at Old Family education Office, Sports Ground at Lakki Marwat and Football Ground at Govt Degree College Ghazni Khel are part of the project of the going work.

He said, all these projects would be completed in due course of time and one can see these ongoing projects while going through use of GIS technology introduced by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt regarding ensuring transparency in PM 1000 Playground Project.