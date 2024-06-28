Open Menu

12 Matches Decided In National Netball C'ship

Muhammad Rameez Published June 28, 2024 | 07:10 PM

A total of 12 matches were played on first day of the ongoing National Netball Championship organized by Pakistan Netball Federation here at the Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan Sports Complex

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) A total of 12 matches were played on first day of the ongoing National Netball Championship organized by Pakistan Netball Federation here at the Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan sports Complex.

A total of six matches of men and as many as of women were played on Friday.

The championship was inaugurated by Pakistan Sports board Deputy DG Shahid islam while Pakistan Netball Federation Chairman Mudassir Arain was also present on this occasion.

In the men's event, Pakistan Army defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 37-9 goals, Wapda defeated Islamabad by 38-34 goals, Pakistan Navy defeated Balochistan by 29-18 goals, Punjab defeated PNF Elite by 26-6 goals and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa beat Gilgit Baltistan by 29-23 goals.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir achieved a walkover against Pakistan Air Force.

In the women's competitions, Punjab defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 18-10 goals, Wapda defeated Azad Jammu and Kashmir by 34-5 goals, Sindh defeated Balochistan by 39-5 goals, Pakistan Army defeated PNF Elite by 25-6 goals. From, Cosma Politan Rose academy defeated Punjab by 32-14 goals and Gilgit-Baltistan by 22-6 goals against Sindh.

The quarter-final and semi-final matches of the championship will be played on Saturday. The third place and final matches will be played on Sunday.

