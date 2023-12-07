12 matches decided in PFF Futsal National Cup

As many as 12 matches were decided from Groups C and D on the second day of the PFF Futsal National Cup (FNC) Phase Four in Total Football Garrison Park, Peshawar

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) As many as 12 matches were decided from Groups C and D on the second day of the PFF Futsal National Cup (FNC) Phase Four in Total Football Garrison Park, Peshawar.

In the first match of Group C, DFC thumped Young Kukikhel Football Club by 13-2. In the second encounter, Combine Satkhail FC Buner defeated Afridi stars by 7-1. The third match was played between Young Kukikhel Football Club and Combine Satkhail FC Buner where Young Kukikhel Football Club remained victorious 6-3. In the fourth encounter, DFC defeated Afridi Stars by 3-1. The fifth match between DFC and Combine Satkhail FC Buner ended in a 1-1 draw. In the last game of Group C, Young Kukikhel Football Club beat Afridi Stars by 4-2.

Based on the points table, DFC and Young Kukikhel Football Club have reached into next stage.

In the first match of Group D, Wachan FC outclassed Hayatabad FC by 5-0. The second match was won by Afghan FC, 7–5 against the opponent Baber FC. In the third match, Hayatabad FC beat Baber FC by 11–2. The fourth game was won by Wachan FC 7-0 against the Afghan FC. In the second-last game of Group D, Wachan FC downed Baber FC by 4-2. In the last game of the day, the match between Hayatabad FC and Afghan FC ended in a 6-6 draw. From Group D, Wachan FC and Hayatabad FC have qualified for the next stage.