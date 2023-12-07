Open Menu

12 Matches Decided In PFF Futsal National Cup

Muhammad Rameez Published December 07, 2023 | 09:21 PM

12 matches decided in PFF Futsal National Cup

As many as 12 matches were decided from Groups C and D on the second day of the PFF Futsal National Cup (FNC) Phase Four in Total Football Garrison Park, Peshawar

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) As many as 12 matches were decided from Groups C and D on the second day of the PFF Futsal National Cup (FNC) Phase Four in Total Football Garrison Park, Peshawar.

In the first match of Group C, DFC thumped Young Kukikhel Football Club by 13-2. In the second encounter, Combine Satkhail FC Buner defeated Afridi stars by 7-1. The third match was played between Young Kukikhel Football Club and Combine Satkhail FC Buner where Young Kukikhel Football Club remained victorious 6-3. In the fourth encounter, DFC defeated Afridi Stars by 3-1. The fifth match between DFC and Combine Satkhail FC Buner ended in a 1-1 draw. In the last game of Group C, Young Kukikhel Football Club beat Afridi Stars by 4-2.

Based on the points table, DFC and Young Kukikhel Football Club have reached into next stage.

In the first match of Group D, Wachan FC outclassed Hayatabad FC by 5-0. The second match was won by Afghan FC, 7–5 against the opponent Baber FC. In the third match, Hayatabad FC beat Baber FC by 11–2. The fourth game was won by Wachan FC 7-0 against the Afghan FC. In the second-last game of Group D, Wachan FC downed Baber FC by 4-2. In the last game of the day, the match between Hayatabad FC and Afghan FC ended in a 6-6 draw. From Group D, Wachan FC and Hayatabad FC have qualified for the next stage.

Related Topics

Football Afghanistan Peshawar Young Buner Afridi From

Recent Stories

3 motorcyclists hit to death by train

3 motorcyclists hit to death by train

3 minutes ago
 Power theft detected at four flats in Chuhang area

Power theft detected at four flats in Chuhang area

7 minutes ago
 CDA magistrate sends three accused to jail

CDA magistrate sends three accused to jail

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan sets target of deporting 1 mln illegal im ..

Pakistan sets target of deporting 1 mln illegal immigrants till Jan 30: Jan

8 minutes ago
 BoR senior member urges timely completing of renov ..

BoR senior member urges timely completing of renovation projects

8 minutes ago
 Ombudsman Punjab Nabila Hakim Ali met Commissioner ..

Ombudsman Punjab Nabila Hakim Ali met Commissioner Salwat Saeed

14 minutes ago
Public meetings, gatherings banned under section 1 ..

Public meetings, gatherings banned under section 144

14 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits Faisalabad Institute of Cardio ..

Commissioner visits Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC),

14 minutes ago
 Mayor Sukkur stresses to pay focus on outdoor acti ..

Mayor Sukkur stresses to pay focus on outdoor activities

14 minutes ago
 Mayor chairs consultative meeting for Hyderabad Ma ..

Mayor chairs consultative meeting for Hyderabad Master Plan 2047

14 minutes ago
 Boys and girls showcase science projects at exhibi ..

Boys and girls showcase science projects at exhibition

2 minutes ago
 Livestock minister stresses adopting e-radio

Livestock minister stresses adopting e-radio

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports