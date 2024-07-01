Twelve Pakistani women cricketers under Higher Education Commission (HEC), Inter-Varsity Championships participate in the ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup, which is being held in Dambulla, Sri Lanka from July 19-28, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Twelve Pakistani women cricketers under Higher Education Commission (HEC), Inter-Varsity Championships participate in the ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup, which is being held in Dambulla, Sri Lanka from July 19-28, 2024.

HEC said in a statement on Monday this representation showcases the growth of women's cricket in Pakistan and the crucial role of HEC in fostering the sports ecosystem.

Among these cricketing stars, three current students from Lahore College for Women University (LCWU), Najiha Alvi, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hasan Agha and one student from Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology Karachi, Syeda Aroob Shah, are set to make their mark.

Additionally, two former students of LCWU, Diana Baig and Nashra Sandhu, will join forces with four alumni of Kinnaird College University Lahore, Iram Javed, Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, and Sadia Iqbal.

Nida Dar and Gul Feroza, two accomplished alumni from University of the Punjab, Lahore make a force to be reckoned with, epitomising the spirit of Pakistani women's cricket.

This is an incredible achievement owing to HEC’s unwavering commitment to promoting university sports and empowering women athletes.

HEC through Pakistan University Sports board actively invests in holding university sports, establishing sports infrastructure in higher education institutions, and providing prize money and scholarships to talented players.

This approach empowers young women to pursue their sporting dreams while establishing a strong academic foundation. HEC recognises the transformative power of sports in conjunction with continuing academic pursuits.

HEC believes women’s participation in sports fosters not only physical well-being but also vital skills like teamwork, discipline, and leadership. These qualities prove invaluable for success on the field and beyond, contributing to a player's personal and professional development.

Furthermore, by encouraging women's participation in sports, HEC promotes socio-economic development by breaking down gender barriers and empowering women to reach their full potential.