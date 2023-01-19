12-year-old Hamza Roman wins ITF Asia U14 Boys Single Tennis title

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Rising star and famous as the Roger Feder of Pakistan little master 12-year-old Hamza Roman clinched the most coveted International Tennis Federation (ITF) Asia U14 Single Tennis title by defeating another promising upcoming star hailing from Pakistan Abu Bakar Talha in the final played at Dhaka, Bangladesh on Thursday.

Hamza had earlier lost to Abu Bakar in another single title but he teamed up with him and defeated the Bangladesh pair Tashar and Bhiyan by 6-3 and 6-4 in the boys doubles. Hamza was double crowned as well after winning the singles and doubles.

Hamza also won gold medals in the singles and doubles as well along with Abu Bakar in the ITF Junior Tennis Championship. Pakistan's rising tennis star Hamza Roman, who is hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and son of Tennis coach of the Directorate General sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, defeated Abu Bakar Talha of Pakistan in the final by 6-2 and 6-3.

"Thank to Almighty Allah, prayers of my countrymen and parents, I won two gold medals, one in the singles and the other in the doubles," a jubilant Hamza Roman, famous as Roger Feder of Pakistan in the tennis circle, said.

Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khalid Khan, tennis coach Nouman Khan, Zakir Khan, Shaharyar Khan, Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tennis Association Umar Ayaz, Senior Vice President Dr. Farhat Abbas, President DIG Saleem Marwat, Chairman Dr. Tahir also congratulated the Pakistan team and specially both young champions Hamza Roman and Abu Bakar Talha for winning gold medals in the singles and doubles in the ITF Asia Tennis Cup.