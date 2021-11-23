UrduPoint.com

12th Chairman JCSC Open Golf Championship 2021 From Dec 01

Zeeshan Mehtab 45 seconds ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 01:39 PM

12th Chairman JCSC open golf championship 2021 from Dec 01

The 12th Chairman JCSC open golf championship 2021 will begin from December 01, which will continue till December 04 at the Karachi Golf Club

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :The 12th Chairman JCSC open golf championship 2021 will begin from December 01, which will continue till December 04 at the Karachi Golf Club.

The prize money for the championship is Rs10 million and other prizes on holes and through lucky draw will be awarded to the winners, said a news release issued here.

