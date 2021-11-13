UrduPoint.com

12th Vintage & Classic Rally 2021 Held

Sat 13th November 2021

12th Vintage & Classic Rally 2021 held

The 12th Vintage & Classic Car Rally 2021, under the auspices of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Department, on Saturday reached Machni from Peshawar Fort Balahisar

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :The 12th Vintage & Classic Car Rally 2021, under the auspices of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Department, on Saturday reached Machni from Peshawar Fort Balahisar.� More than 30 vehicles participated in the rally in which unique and classic cars including Mercedes, Chevrolet, VW, Land Rover and other classic cars participated.

Before start of the rally for Machni, the exhibition of the vintage and classic cars was held at Balahisar Fort.

Old and classic car enthusiasts from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa participated in the rally with their cars.

� At the car rally, the organizers said that the vintage car rally would play an important role in projecting a positive image of Pakistan in the world.

While the guests who came to see the exhibition said that it is a commendable process to keep the ancient and rare vehicles in good condition.

Such events should be held every year as it will promote tourism in the area.�The purpose of holding car rallies in different parts of the country was to provide entertainment opportunities to car enthusiasts as well as citizens.

