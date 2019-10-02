13,000 cops to perform security duty during cricket matches

As many as 13,000 policemen will perform security duty during the cricket matches between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the city

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :As many as 13,000 policemen will perform security duty during the cricket matches between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the city.

A meeting regarding security arrangements for Sri Lankan cricket team was held here on Wednesday. DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan, CTO Lahore, SSP Admin, SSP Operations, divisional SPs and DSPs attended the meeting.

The CCPO said that Sri Lankan Cricket team had come after10 years and all possible resources would be utilised for security of the guests.

Cricket matches were honour for Pakistan, he added.

He expressed satisfaction on security arrangements and said that alternate traffic arrangements had been made for citizens.

He directed that senior police officers would continue monitoring of security arrangements during the matches.

Meanwhile, the CCPO visited route from hotel to Qadafi Stadium to review security arrangements and also reviewed arrangements inside the stadium. He directed to increase number of policemen on enclosers.