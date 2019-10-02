UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

13,000 Cops To Perform Security Duty During Cricket Matches

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 08:24 PM

13,000 cops to perform security duty during cricket matches

As many as 13,000 policemen will perform security duty during the cricket matches between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the city

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :As many as 13,000 policemen will perform security duty during the cricket matches between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the city.

A meeting regarding security arrangements for Sri Lankan cricket team was held here on Wednesday. DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan, CTO Lahore, SSP Admin, SSP Operations, divisional SPs and DSPs attended the meeting.

The CCPO said that Sri Lankan Cricket team had come after10 years and all possible resources would be utilised for security of the guests.

Cricket matches were honour for Pakistan, he added.

He expressed satisfaction on security arrangements and said that alternate traffic arrangements had been made for citizens.

He directed that senior police officers would continue monitoring of security arrangements during the matches.

Meanwhile, the CCPO visited route from hotel to Qadafi Stadium to review security arrangements and also reviewed arrangements inside the stadium. He directed to increase number of policemen on enclosers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Lahore Police Sri Lanka Hotel Traffic All From

Recent Stories

Mehran, Khushdil and Ali shine on day one of Quaid ..

45 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Commends Afghanistan for the ..

45 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed reviews NFPA certification acquired ..

56 minutes ago

NHMP mission to promote road safety through effect ..

2 minutes ago

UN Human Rights Chief to Visit Malaysia From Octob ..

2 minutes ago

170 countries taking part in 18th UNIDO General co ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.