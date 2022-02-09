135 male, 8 female racers to participate in Cholistan Rally

As many as 135 male racers and eight female racers will participate in the 17th International Cholistan Desert Rally

As many as 135 male racers and eight female racers will participate in the 17th International Cholistan Desert Rally.

The registration and medical examination of the racers and fitness inspection of the vehicles participating in the rally have been completed.

Manager Motor sports Event TDCP Fayyaz Ahmed said that the racers will cover a distance of 231 km in the stock category.

The Prepared category race consists of a 500 km long track. There is a 130 km long track for two categories of women.

The Dirt bikes race will be held on a 50 km long track. A 70 km long race will also be held for paragliding.