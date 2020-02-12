UrduPoint.com
13th National Tenpin Bowling C'ship Next Month

Wed 12th February 2020

13th National Tenpin Bowling C'ship next month

Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) has allotted the 13th National Tenpin Bowling Championship to Sindh Tenpin Bowling Association

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) has allotted the 13th National Tenpin Bowling Championship to Sindh Tenpin Bowling Association.

According to PTBF General Secretary Muhammad Hussain Chatha, the Championship would be played from March 25 to 30 in Karachi.

He said the decision to allot the championship to Sindh was taken in the PTBF meeting held here which was presided over by PTBF President Ijaz ur Rehman.

He said categories including singles professional, doubles, team event, amateur, deaf, ladies, under-12, media, inter school, inter college and inter university would be contested in the event.

He said players from all over country would take part in the Championship. The last date for registration was March 20. Senior Vice President, Khawaja Ahmed Mustaqeem has been appointed as Tournament Director for the championship.

