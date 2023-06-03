UrduPoint.com

13th World Karate Cup In Tokyo In Oct: Sahibzada Al-Hadi

Muhammad Rameez Published June 03, 2023 | 05:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :The 13th World Karate Tournament will be held in Tokyo, Japan in October this year and a trial to select the Pakistan team will be held in Lahore on June 4 (Sunday).

While talking to APP here on Saturday, International Coach from Pakistan Sahibzada Al-Hadi said the Pakistani team would leave on October 11 to participate in the competitions.

He informed that teams from 103 countries around the world, including Pakistan, had confirmed their participation the tournament to be held under the aegis of the World Karate Organization (WKO) Japan.

Pakistan Full Body Contact Karate Team would take part in the karate championship, he added.

He said to select the team, trials were being conducted in Lahore, wherein the best players from all four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan would participate. Shibzada Al-Hadi said that the best players from all regions of country were being given an opportunity so that the Pakistani team can perform better in world-level competitions.

He said he and Farhad Shinwari would be part of the selection committee from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, nominated by the Pakistan Full Body Contact Karate Federation.

He expressed hope that a strong Pakistan team would be part of the Tokyo Cup.

