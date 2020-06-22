UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

14 Pakistani Wushu Players Pass Online Fitness Test

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 05:03 PM

14 Pakistani Wushu players pass online fitness test

A total of 14 Pakistan players have passed the online fitness test organized by the Asian Wushu Federation (AWF).

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :A total of 14 Pakistan players have passed the online fitness test organized by the Asian Wushu Federation (AWF).

"Almost all international players have passed the top level fitness test while the rest are being instructed to re-appear on July 10 for their fitness," Malik Iftikhar Ahmed, President Pakistan Wushu Federation told APP on Monday.

He said last month it was announced to hold an online fitness test through un-edited videos of five minutes with set gadgets for Wushu Kung-Fu fitness.

"It was also in the programme to give weight target in kilograms as per body weight. The videos which arrived up to June 15 were considered," he said.

The Pakistani players who were successful in the tests include Zahoor Achakzai 52kg, Abdul Khaliq 56kg, Syed Muhammad 56kg, Saddam 60kg, Shazaib Khan 60kg, Taimoor 65kg, Atif Khan 65kg, Raja Yasir 65kg, Zaib Hasnain 70kg, Haider Ali 70kg, Maaz Khan 75kg, Kabeer Khan 75kg, Amjad Iqbal 80kg and Tariq Boxer 80kg.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Iftikhar Ahmed June July All Top Asia Weight Boxer

Recent Stories

Ajman Medical District performs coronavirus testin ..

6 minutes ago

Integrated Transport Centre improves public bus se ..

21 minutes ago

Online Family STEM Summer Camp on June 29

3 minutes ago

Indus River System Authority releases 314,700 cuse ..

3 minutes ago

Kuwait announces more than 500 COVID-19 recoveries ..

36 minutes ago

New York City to remove Roosevelt statue over raci ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.