14 Pakistani Wushu players pass online fitness test

A total of 14 Pakistan players have passed the online fitness test organized by the Asian Wushu Federation (AWF).

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :A total of 14 Pakistan players have passed the online fitness test organized by the Asian Wushu Federation (AWF).

"Almost all international players have passed the top level fitness test while the rest are being instructed to re-appear on July 10 for their fitness," Malik Iftikhar Ahmed, President Pakistan Wushu Federation told APP on Monday.

He said last month it was announced to hold an online fitness test through un-edited videos of five minutes with set gadgets for Wushu Kung-Fu fitness.

"It was also in the programme to give weight target in kilograms as per body weight. The videos which arrived up to June 15 were considered," he said.

The Pakistani players who were successful in the tests include Zahoor Achakzai 52kg, Abdul Khaliq 56kg, Syed Muhammad 56kg, Saddam 60kg, Shazaib Khan 60kg, Taimoor 65kg, Atif Khan 65kg, Raja Yasir 65kg, Zaib Hasnain 70kg, Haider Ali 70kg, Maaz Khan 75kg, Kabeer Khan 75kg, Amjad Iqbal 80kg and Tariq Boxer 80kg.

/395