14 Selected Under PM Talent Hunt Youth Handball Trials

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 21, 2023 | 07:04 PM

A total of 14 players were short-listed under Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt for Handball League from Swat Region on Thursday

SWAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) A total of 14 players were short-listed under Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt for Handball League from Swat Region on Thursday.

The trials were held at University of Swat in connection with the Prime Minister’s Talent Hunt Youth sports League wherein a total of fourteen players were selected while three players were kept in reserve, thereby making the final list of seventeen players.

Under the auspices of the Directorate of Sports Peshawar University, the trials will be held in other zones of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Hazara and Bannu as per the schedule.

Director of Sports Peshawar University, Organizer and Coordinator and President Provincial Handball Association Bahre Karam are supervising the trials.

A large number of players participated in the trials, in which players were selected from here like other zones, after which handball trials will be held in Hazara and Bannu zones.

The selected players were included Aziz Ullah, Noor islam, Ibrahim Khan, Abu Sufyan, Anwar Zeb, Ashfaq Ali, Kashif ullah, Ihtisham-ul-Haq, Ayaz Khan, Sudais Khan, Naveed Iqbal, Irfan Ullah, Salman Khan and Usman Ullah.

