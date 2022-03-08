UrduPoint.com

March 08, 2022

Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said that Punjab Sports Ministry was promoting sports culture in the province under a compact strategy to achieve desired goal in due course of time

He said this while addressing the Sports Gala ceremony of Govt Islamia College for Women Cooper Road here on Tuesday.

Director Staff Syed Omair Hassan, Principal Dr Fauzia Naz, Vice-Principal Ms Farzana and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said to promote sports among the young generation and bring youngsters towards positive activities, Punjab Sports Ministry had planned to construct sports grounds at village level in three tiers.

"In the first phase, as many as 1400 grounds are being built in villages for the first time in Punjab's history," he added.

He appreciated holding of sports gala in the college. "I'm quite happy to see sports activities in this college. Extra-curricular activities are as important as educational activities are for a balanced growth of students," he said.

On the occasion, the Punjab Sports Minister offered the management of Govt Islamia Collegefor Women to utilize Punjab's all sports facilities for holding their sports events.

>