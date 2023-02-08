1400 traffic police officials to perform duties during PSL

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) has finalized traffic diversion plan to facilitate masses during the 8th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) starting from February 13 at Multan Cricket Stadium.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Huma Naseeb, a total of 1400 traffic police officials would perform duties during the cricket league for public facilitation. She said that 700 officials from the district Multan and 700 from other districts would perform duties.

She said the best facilities would be provided to CTP officials, adding that accommodation arrangements for officials of other districts would be made at Seetal Mari police station.