14th CJCSC Open Golf Championship 2025 Begins In Islamabad
Muhammad Rameez Published February 12, 2025 | 11:58 PM
The 14th Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Open Golf Championship commenced at Margalla Greens Golf Club, Islamabad on Wednesday, organized by the Services Sports Control Board, Joint Staff Headquarters
The week-long tournament features an impressive lineup of 435 golfers competing across seven diverse categories including professional and women's divisions.
Tournament officials confirmed that players will compete throughout the week with the prize distribution ceremony scheduled for February 18, 2025.
The championship represents a significant sporting event in the military's annual sports Calendar, showcasing athletic talent from various service branches and skill levels.
