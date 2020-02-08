KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :The 14th Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) International Squash Championship was conducted at Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex Karachi.

Fifteen players carrying international ranking from Egypt, France, Hong Kong, Kuwait, Malaysia and ten national players demonstrated their skills in the week long events of championship, said a press release issued by ISPR-Navy here on Saturday.

Commander Pakistan Fleet, Vice Admiral Asif Khaliq graced the closing ceremony of the championship as chief guest.

Earlier, addressing the ceremony the Tournament Director Commodore Habib Ur Rehman appraised the audience about Pakistan Navy's long association with squash.

He said Squash Championship was being conducted since two decade to keep the PN legacy alive that shows commitment for promotion of games in general and squash in particular.

The Tournament Director also expressed his gratitude for the chief guest, Professional Squash Association, Pakistan Squash Federation and all sponsors & participants.

Later, chief guest Commander Pakistan Fleet, Vice Admiral Asif Khaliq gave away the prizes to winner and runner up of the championship.

He also congratulated them for their hard work and valued achievement. The final match of the tournament was played between Tayyab Aslam of Pakistan and Ivan Yuen of Malaysia. After a tough & thrilling competition Ivan Yuen won the match and was declared as Champion of 14th Chief of the Naval Staff International Squash Championship.

The closing ceremony was attended by a large number of civil & military dignitaries, sponsors and senior players' of sports community.