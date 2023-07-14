Open Menu

14th National Men, Women Ju-Jitsu C'ship Begins At Abbottabad

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 14, 2023 | 04:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :The 14th edition of the National Men and Women Ju-Jitsu Championship got under way at Post Graduate College Abbottabad for Boys No. 1 here Friday in which male and female teams from all over the country are taking part.

Additional Commissioner Hazara Arshad Khan formally inaugurated the Championship in an indoor hall of the College. Regional sports Officer Ahmad Zaman, Chairman Pakistan Ju-Jitsu Federation Khalil Ahmad Khan, Secretary Tariq Ali, District Sports Officers Aqib (Haripur), Muhammad Bashir (Abbottabad), Organizing Secretary Tehseen Ullah Khan, Ex-Director Sports Tariq Mehmood and a large number of players and spectators were also present on the occasion.

The Men and Women teams from Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Wapda, Pakistan Police, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are taking part in different weight categories of the Teams and Individual Weights events.

The Championship will continue for three days. President Pakistan Ju-Jitsu Federation Khalil said that Pakistan is good seeding in the Asia and most of the players that are part of the Championship are either Asian gold, silver and bronze medalists or South Asian Champion. He said Pakistan is among the top two countries of the world. He said Pakistani Men and Women players are ranked two in the World which is great achievements on the part of the game of Ju-Jitsu, a Japanese Martial Art. He said Ju-Jitsu is actually the major game through the game like Judo, Karate came in. He said Ju-Jitsu has techniques of all other Martial Arts currently being played in the World.

Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ju-Jitsu Association Tahseenullah Khan in his welcome address, thanked the district administration Abbottabad, Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Regional Sports Officer for sponsoring the Championship.

He said the Championship is being played under the aegis of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ju-Jitsu Association, Abbottabad District Ju-Jitsu Association and with the collaboration of Pakistan Ju-Jitsu Federation.

He said, in the 14th edition of the National Championship, Punjab, Sindh, Teams from Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Departmental teams are taking part for which all arrangements have been made well before the commencement of the Championship.

He said all arrangements have been made for the players to accommodate them accordingly and for this purpose, he said, accommodation has been made in the hotels for the teams coming from all the other provinces including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He also thanked the Principal of the Post Graduate College Abbottabad No. 1 Mumtaz Ali for extending all out support to the players during the Championship.

Tehseen Ullah thanked two times gold medals Karate player and coach Khalid Noor and internationally qualified karate coach Shah Faisal for extending all out support to him for the smooth conduct of the Championship along with all the Technical Officials who came and supervised the Championship.

He said they have made a request to Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Captain (Retd) Khalid Mehmood for financial support but so far his application would not be accepted. Anyway, he said, for sending teams of male and female teams to the National Junior Ju-Jitsu Championship the Directorate has given them some financial support.

