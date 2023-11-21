14th NBP T20 Blind Cricket Trophy from Wednesday

Open Menu

The 14th edition of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) T20 Blind Cricket Trophy (Grade-2)  will roll into action from Wednesday in Faisalabad

The top eight teams will be competing for the prime title,  the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) said in a press release on Tuesday.

The teams have been divided into two following pools.

Abbottabad, Attock, Faisalabad, and Sheikhupura are part of group A, while Karachi, Quetta, Sargodha, and Gilgit-Baltistan form group B.

The tournament matches will be played at Bohranwali Cricket Ground Faisalabad and Cricket High-Performance Centre Chak No. 8 Faisalabad.

The semifinals and the final of the five-day event will be played on the 25th and 26th of November 2023 at the Bohranwali Cricket Ground Faisalabad.

