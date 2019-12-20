15 polo grounds to be developed, monthly stipend to medalists players from Jan 1: Senior Minister for Sports, Tourism and Youth Affairs Muhammad Atif Khan

Senior Minister for Sports, Tourism and Youth Affairs Muhammad Atif Khan has said that 15 grounds seven in the lower and 8 in the upper Chitral would be constructed at the cost of Rs. 120 million while the stipend to all the medalists of the National Youth, Junior and Senior Championships would be starting from January 1, 2020

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Senior Minister for Sports, Tourism and Youth Affairs Muhammad Atif Khan has said that 15 grounds seven in the lower and 8 in the upper Chitral would be constructed at the cost of Rs. 120 million while the stipend to all the medalists of the National Youth, Junior and Senior Championships would be starting from January 1, 2020.

Talking to media men soon after attending the Annual Development Program (ADP) regarding giving approval of various projects for the promotion of sports in all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said this.

Accompanied with Secretary Sports Karam Rehman, Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Asfandyar Khan Khattak, Muhammad Atif Khan said a total of 120 million would be the total cost with Rs.66.5 million will be spent on 8 polo grounds in Lower Chitral and Rs.55.70 million will be spent on 7 polo grounds in Upper Chitral.

He said this time the government has approved more than Rs 400 million for other sports projects including construction of 15 polo ground in Chitral, 24 Squash Squash Courts in Peshawar and Swimming Pool in Hayatabad Sports Complex.

He said for the development and ensuring international standard facilities in Mardan Sports Complex and that is why Rs. 20 million has been approved for the feasibility study of Sports City in Mardan He said Pakistan ruled the squash world for more than 37 years and a small village Nawa Khali produced seven world champions but apart from PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex, there is not such facilities for squash players of international standard squash courts. For this purpose the government has taken a step to equip all the educational institutions, both female and male with international standard squash courts facilities.

"We have approved Rs. 110 million for the approval of the constructions of squash courts in eight different educational institution including Islamia Collegiate school Peshawar, Government High School No.

1 Peshawar, Govt High School Nawa Khali Lady Griffith Higher Secondary School Peshawar, Frontier College for Women Peshawar, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Larama Campus, historical Government College Peshawar and Jinnah College for Women.

He disclosed that nearly Rs 100 million has been approved for swimming pool at Hayatabad Sports Complex and Rs. 10 million has been approved to construct an international-standard tennis court in Peshawar.

About the development of Tehsil play ground in Khanpur, District Haripur, he said, Rs. Rs. 16 million has been allocated for the construction of the said ground on priority basis in order to facilitate the youth of the areas, Senior Minister Muhammad Atif Khan said.

He said the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and his ministry is working for the promotion of sports in according to the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said steps have been taken to facilitate all the medal winners of the Inter-Provincial Games, 33rd National Games and medalists of the National Youth, Junior and National Senior Championship. The medalists winners would be awarded Rs. 0.2 million for gold medal winner, Rs. 0.1 million for silver medalist and Rs. 50,000 for bronze medalist besides starting of Rs. 20,000 PM stipend to gold medal, Rs. 15000.

He expressed his satisfaction over the holding of the 33rd National Games after a lapse of 9 years wherein 10,000 athletes from all over the country participated in a exciting manners. He said Peshawar would be made as the City of Sports in the coming days while the government has fully focused on ensuring due facilities in the merger districts that is why 60 percent out of the 1000 grounds facilities would be constructed in all merged districts.