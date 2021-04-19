15 track and field athletes called up to Australian Olympic team

The Australian Olympic Committee announced 15 track and field athletes were called up to its team on Sunday for the Tokyo Olympics

SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :The Australian Olympic Committee announced 15 track and field athletes were called up to its team on Sunday for the Tokyo Olympics.

The selections feature a mix of Olympic veterans and debutantes, including nine set to make their Olympic debut, four named to their second Games, and Genevieve Gregson and Dani Stevens making a third and fourth Olympic team respectively.

High jumper Nicola McDermott leads the team as the first Australian woman to break the 2-meter barrier at the Australian Track and Field Championships in Sydney. National record holders Nina Kennedy, Catriona Bisset, Linden Hall, Ash Moloney, Dani Stevens, Genevieve Gregson, and Brooke Stratton were also named.

The 15 athletes will join another five athletes announced in August 2020, bringing the total to 20, and taking the selected Olympic team size to 95 of an expected 450 to 480 team for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The Australian Olympics team's Chef de Mission Ian Chesterman welcomed the athletes to the Olympic team after excellent national championships.

"Athletics is expected to be our biggest single sporting team in Tokyo and it's fantastic to see the quality of athletes coming through," he said in a press release.

According to the Australian Olympic Committee, athletes can also earn qualification for Tokyo based on world rankings at the end of June, with additional athletes due to be nominated for selection in line with Athletics Australia's nomination criteria and Tokyo 2020.