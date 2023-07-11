1,500 athletes taking part in SBP summer camps of 14 games

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail on Tuesday said that Sports board Punjab's mega Summer Camp programme was underway quite successfully at various sports venues here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex.

Dr Asif Tufail said that 1,500 athletes are taking part in the summer camps of 14 games such as Swimming, Athletics, Archery, Badminton, cricket, Football, Hockey, Table Tennis, Lawn Tennis, Self-Defence, Taekwondo, Wushu, Karate and Gymnastics. "Around 500 young male and female swimmers are being imparted training by Sports Board Punjab's expert coaches in swimming summer camp," he added.

Dr Asif Tufail said that swimming is one the most popular sports among the younger generation.

"We are quite upbeat that the swimming summer camp will help a lot in further nurturing the potential of young camp probables".

He further said that young male and female swimmers are keenly taking part in Swimming Summer Camp. "The coaches have been advised to teach young swimmers about the basics of swimming during the camp training," he informed.

He said that holding of Summer Camp is a valuable step of Sports Board Punjab and young swimmers must avail this golden opportunity and polish their skills under the guidance of qualified coaches.

Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan visited Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall and witnessed the summer camps of table tennis and badminton. He appreciated the keeninvolvement of table tennis and badminton players and advised the SBP coaches to imparttrue professional training to young players.