15th Cholistan Jeep Rally from Feb 13

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :The Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) is going to organise the 15th Cholistan Jeep Rally from February 13 to 16 in the majestic desert of Cholistan.

According to a TDCP spokesman on Thursday, the rally has become an identity of the area and approximately 500,000 to 600,000 tourists from all over the country visit Cholistan.

The spokesman said that horizon of the Jeep Rally had been extended from Cholistan to other cities which include Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalnagar.

He said, "Route of rally is approximately 500 kilometres and there are almost 19 forts on the route." The event had put positive impact on the economic condition of the people of the area, he added.

The spokesman said "the TDCP organises various events to highlight the tourism potential of the province."