UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

15th Cholistan Jeep Rally From Feb 13

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 05:47 PM

15th Cholistan Jeep Rally from Feb 13

The Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) is going to organise the 15th Cholistan Jeep Rally from February 13 to 16 in the majestic desert of Cholistan

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :The Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) is going to organise the 15th Cholistan Jeep Rally from February 13 to 16 in the majestic desert of Cholistan.

According to a TDCP spokesman on Thursday, the rally has become an identity of the area and approximately 500,000 to 600,000 tourists from all over the country visit Cholistan.

The spokesman said that horizon of the Jeep Rally had been extended from Cholistan to other cities which include Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalnagar.

He said, "Route of rally is approximately 500 kilometres and there are almost 19 forts on the route." The event had put positive impact on the economic condition of the people of the area, he added.

The spokesman said "the TDCP organises various events to highlight the tourism potential of the province."

Related Topics

Punjab Visit Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalnagar February Cholistan Event All From Jeep

Recent Stories

Philippines Confirms First Case of New Coronavirus ..

5 minutes ago

Putin Orders to Take Measures to Support Beslan Re ..

5 minutes ago

Dacoits take away cash, jewellery from house

5 minutes ago

Poland's economic growth slows down

7 minutes ago

Greek Counterterrorism Force Arrests 3 Armed Anarc ..

3 minutes ago

DC visited govt schools and shrine of Sakhi Jam D ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.