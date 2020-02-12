15th Jeep Rally to start from tomorrow at Cholistan desert

The 15th off-road Jeep Rally would start from tomorrow (Thursday) at Cholistan desert, also locally known as Rohi sprawls 30 km from Bahawalpur under aegis of Tourism Development Corporation of Pakistan (TDCP)

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :The 15th off-road Jeep Rally would start from tomorrow (Thursday) at Cholistan desert, also locally known as Rohi sprawls 30 km from Bahawalpur under aegis of Tourism Development Corporation of Pakistan (TDCP).

Official sources said over 100 racers from all over the country have set up makeshift camps around the deserted area after reaching there. Registration of vehicles to run on the desert would start tomorrow, with qualifying round also be begun the same day. The competition of first stage of prepared category would start the next day (Feb 14) where as a grand cultural night would be celebrated on the same say after concluding the sport.

On third day of Feb 15, races for women category were also scheduled, while a para-gliding show followed by firework exhibition would be held on the same night.

Final competition of pre-paid category competition would be organized on February 16. On same day, first time ever, bike race competition would also be arranged as it didn't happen in past.

Former Jeep Rally Champion Nadir Magasi was once again out to protect his title as he was also participating in the game to demonstrate his mastery upon the wheels.

Shahibzada Muhammad Ali Sultan who had clinched second position in 2018 race competition reviewed tracks stretched over 500 km passing through districts of Bahawalpur, Bahawal Nagar and Rahim Yar Khan, along with the champion Nadir Magasi.

TDCP official said winners and runners-up would be distributed prizes after closing up the sports. It further said that about five lac visitors hailing from across the country had been expected to thrive the desert to enjoy the momentous event starting from tomorrow.