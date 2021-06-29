15th national Handball championship to start in Abbottabad from June 30

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :District administration and Regional Transport Office on Monday all sets for the 15th Women's National Handball Championship which would start from Wednesday 30 June at Kunj Football Stadium Abbottabad.

Noorzada said it was a matter of immense pleasure to host the National Handball Championship for Women in KP, adding ,this championship would be an important milestone for the promotion of handball.

He said that the season of Abbottabad is ideal for sports and holding the championship will enhance the physical fitness and mental abilities of the players.

On the occasion, Deputy Director Higher education Commission Abdul Rashid Anwar RSO Musaur Khan and Sports Journalist Shaukat Hussain welcomed the guests. Musawar Khan said that the regional sports office is working hard to make the event successful and facilitate players.

In the championship, the teams of KP, Gilgit Baltistan, Punjab, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Army, Wapda, Higher Education Commission and Police would participate in the event.