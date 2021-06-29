15th National Women Handball Championship to start on Wednesday

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) ::The 15th National Women Handball Championship will start at historical Kunj Football Ground Abbottabad from Wednesday under the aegis of KP Handball Association.

Secretary KP Handball Association Noorzada Kham on Tuesday said all preparations have been completed for the championship. He said Higher education Commission and Police teams participated in their practice session Abbottabad weather is ideal for sports and holding the Championship would enhance the physical fitness and mental abilities of players, he said while talking to APP.

Regional Sports Officer Abbottabad and former international athlete Musawar Khan said that all out steps have been taken for facilitating the guest teams coming across Pakistan.

He said Regional Sports Office Abbottabad is cooperating in every possible way to make the event a success.

The officials of the Sports Office were working day and night to make the event a success, Noor Zada said.

He said all the teams would be arrived by Tuesday evening, adding, a manager meeting would be held after their arrival.

He said a total of eight teams are taking part including Higher Education Commissioner, Pakistan Police, Pakistan Army, Pakistan Wapda, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Punjab.

President KP Handball Association Bahre Karam said they were thankful to the Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Regional Sports Officer Abbottabad and District Administration Abbottabad for extending all out support for holding the National Women Handball Championship in Abbottabad.