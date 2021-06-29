UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

15th National Women Handball Championship To Start On Wednesday

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 04:30 PM

15th National Women Handball Championship to start on Wednesday

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) ::The 15th National Women Handball Championship will start at historical Kunj Football Ground Abbottabad from Wednesday under the aegis of KP Handball Association.

Secretary KP Handball Association Noorzada Kham on Tuesday said all preparations have been completed for the championship. He said Higher education Commission and Police teams participated in their practice session Abbottabad weather is ideal for sports and holding the Championship would enhance the physical fitness and mental abilities of players, he said while talking to APP.

Regional Sports Officer Abbottabad and former international athlete Musawar Khan said that all out steps have been taken for facilitating the guest teams coming across Pakistan.

He said Regional Sports Office Abbottabad is cooperating in every possible way to make the event a success.

The officials of the Sports Office were working day and night to make the event a success, Noor Zada said.

He said all the teams would be arrived by Tuesday evening, adding, a manager meeting would be held after their arrival.

He said a total of eight teams are taking part including Higher Education Commissioner, Pakistan Police, Pakistan Army, Pakistan Wapda, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Punjab.

President KP Handball Association Bahre Karam said they were thankful to the Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Regional Sports Officer Abbottabad and District Administration Abbottabad for extending all out support for holding the National Women Handball Championship in Abbottabad.

Related Topics

Pakistan Football Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Police Sports Education Abbottabad Punjab Azad Jammu And Kashmir Women HEC Event All From

Recent Stories

‏RAK Ports and global oil and shipping group Mon ..

50 minutes ago

UAE announces 2,184 new COVID-19 cases, 2,105 reco ..

1 hour ago

Latifa bint Mohammed opens GCC’s largest immersi ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Higher Committee meeting ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Ethiopian PM review regional de ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Business Women Council rebrands to mirror ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.