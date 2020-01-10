15th National Women Softball Championship in March

The 15th National Women Softball Championship would be held in second week of March in Karachi

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ):The 15th National Women Softball Championship would be held in second week of March in Karachi.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Secretary General Softball Federation of Pakistan Asif Azeem on Thursday.

The event would be hosted by Sindh Softball Association.

Departmental teams including Pakistan Army, WAPDA, Pakistan Railways and Police besides teams of provincial associations would also take part in the national championship.

The meeting decided that besides the national championship a series would also be held between the teams of Sindh and Balochistan associations.

In this regard a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed between Balochistan Softball Association Secretary Naseem Khan and Secretary Sindh Softball Association Muhammad Zeeshan Merchant.