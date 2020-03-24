15th National Women Softball Championship postponed amid outbreak of Corona

Softball Federation of Pakistan Secretary General Asif Azeem on Tuesday said that the 15th National Women's Softball Championship which was to be played in Karachi next month has been postponed in connection with the outbreak of Corona

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ):Softball Federation of Pakistan Secretary General Asif Azeem on Tuesday said that the 15th National Women's Softball Championship which was to be played in Karachi next month has been postponed in connection with the outbreak of Corona.

In a statement he said as the conditions will become favorable, new dates for the national championship will be announced.

Asif Azeem said the preparations were almost completed by the Sindh Women Softball Association, the host of the National Women's Championship.

SFP Secretary General said that 1st Asia Baseball 5 Tournament which was to be held in Malaysia under the auspicious of World Baseball Softball Confederation in the next month has also been rescheduled and would be held from June 25 to 28 at Kuala Lumpur.

Asif Azeem added that Softball Federation, Japan Consulate Karachi and Sindh Softball Association's jointly organized "Tokyo Olympic 2020 ka Safar Softball Ke Sang" has also been postponed while the new dates for Olympic Solidarity International Softball Coaching Course would be announced later after consultation with Pakistan Olympic Association and World Baseball Softball Confederation.