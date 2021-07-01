UrduPoint.com
15th Women National Handball Championship Kicked Off In Abbottabad

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 06:20 PM

15th women National Handball championship kicked off in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Secretary Higher education Commission (HEC) Daud Khan here on Thursday inaugurated the 15th Women's National Handball Championship at Kunj Football Stadium.

During the inaugural match, Punjab women's handball team defeated Police by 13-1 score, in the second match, HEC defeated KPK by 30-3 score while in the third match Pak Army won against AJ&K by 27-0, in the last match of the day defending champion Wapda has beaten Gilgit Baltistan by 28-1.

Technical officials of day one were including Qari Zia, Rashid Muhammad, Akram Mirza, Sultan Mahmood, Muhammad Anjam, Anjam Dilshad, Muhammad Umair, Tariq Dilshad and Tariq Nawaz Sahi.

Tomorrow four matches will be played.

In the championship, the teams of KP, Gilgit Baltistan, Punjab, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Army, Wapda, Higher Education Commission and Police were participating.

Vice-Chancellor University of Peshawar Professor Dr. Muhammad Idrees, Muhammad Jan Agriculture University, former DG sports KP Tariq Mahmood, Secretary to Governor KP Idrees, president KP handball association Bahar Karam Khan, vice president Noorzada, Secretary Muhammad Arif, president Pakistan Handball Association Haji Shafique, Regional Sports Officer Mussawar Khan and DEO Waseem Afzal Awan were also present on the occasion.

