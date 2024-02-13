16-member strong Karachi basketball team named for Sindh Games

The President of the Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA), Ghulam Muhammad Khan, along with the selection committee, has unveiled the sixteen-member basketball team set to compete in the upcoming Sindh Games in Hyderabad

Following a rigorous two-day trial at the Abdul Nasir Basketball court in Aram Bagh, where a total of 84 players showcased their skills, the announcement was made.

The selected players have been instructed to report to team Manager Muhammad Yaqoob in preparation for the sixth Sindh Games.

Talha Amjad from Nishter Club has been named as the team captain, with Anas Azhar from Omega Club serving as his deputy.

Among the chosen athletes are Taimur Zaheer, Athar Rana, Hamza Khawaja, Muhammad Zaid Ashraf, S Rahim, Abdullah Imam, Ghazanfar Ali Khan, Hassan Ali, Abdullah Haroon, Ali Bhaghat, Abdullah Khan, Muhammad Daniyal Khan Marwat, Feroze Ali, and Abdul Samad Javed.

Noteworthy is the inclusion of three promising young talents, including Daniyal Khan Marwat, who captains the Habib Public school U-15 team, along with the talented teens Hassan Ali, Muhammad Zaid Ashraf, and Abdul Samad Javed.

This squad boasts a commendable blend of experienced senior players and emerging junior talents.