16-member U23 Volleyball Contingent To Leave For Myanmar On Thursday

Zeeshan Mehtab 29 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 07:54 PM

16-member U23 volleyball contingent to leave for Myanmar on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :A 16-member Pakistan contingent, consisting of 12 players and four officials would fly from Islamabad Airport for Myanmar on Thursday to feature in Asian Men's Under-23 Volleyball Championship, Secretary General of Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) Shah Naseem Zafar said on Monday.

The event will be held at Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar from August 3 to 11.

A total of 16 teams will take part in the top-flight tournament. Pakistan have been pitted in Group C along with Chinese Taipei, Qatar and Bahrain. Hosts Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Australia and Hong Kong are in Group A. Japan, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia and Vietnam make Group C, while Thailand, China, India and New Zealand form group D. Two teams from each group will make it to the quarterfinal stage.

According to Shah Naseem, Pakistan team would begin its journey with the match against Qatar on August 3. "This will be followed by their outings against Bahrain on August 4 and Chinese Taipei on August 5", he added.

He said South Korean coach Kim Kyoung Hoon had given tough training to Pakistan players and they were looking in good shape. The Korean coach was hired by the federation for a six-month priod following the end of a two-year contract of Iran's Hamid Movahedi.

Players: Mohammad Waseem, Fahad Raza (captain), Abdullah, Murad Khan, Ahmed Nazir, Mohammad Hammad, Zarnab Khan, Anwar Khan, Hamid, Yazman, Nadeem Khan, Usman Farhyad Ali.

Officials:Nasir Mehmmod (manager), Kim Kyoung Hoon (head coach), Mazhar Hussain (Assistant coach), Mohammad Ali (Assistant coach).

