 16-player Squad Announced For Upcoming Tests Matches

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 05:24 PM

 16-player squad announced for upcoming tests matches

Fawad Alam, who played domestic cricket, has also been included in the new squad.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 7th, 2019) Pakistan cricket board on Saturday announced 16-players squad for upcoming two match home series against Sri-Lanka.

Misbha-ul-Haq, the head coach and chief selector of Pakistan Cricket Team, announced the team for the test series.

Fawad Alam, left-hand middle order batsman, is now also the part of the test team after ten years strong performance in domestic matches. Fawad Alam played his last international test match in 2009, one day international in 2015 and Twenty20 International in 2010.

While announcing new squad for upcoming two-match home series against Sri-Lanka, Misbha-ul-Haq also spoke about allegations leveled against him regarding selection of team players.

“ The allegations of one-man show are totally wrong as he does not take decision regarding team selection alone,” said Haq. He also said: “ Changes have been made only where they were required,”.

Two test matches home serious will be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and National Stadium Karachi from Dec 11 to 15 and from Dec 19 to 23 respectively. Azhar Ali will lead the national team. Azhar Ali, Abid Aali, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Fawad Alam, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Yasir Shah, Usman Shinwari are the team members.

