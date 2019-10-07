UrduPoint.com
1,600 Wardens Performing Duties During Pak-SL Matches

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 08:42 PM

As many as 1,600 traffic officials including 16 DSPs, 90 inspectors under the supervision of three SPs were performing duties to ensure smooth traffic flow in the provincial capital during Pakistan-Srilanka 2nd T-20 cricket match

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :As many as 1,600 traffic officials including 16 DSPs, 90 inspectors under the supervision of three SPs were performing duties to ensure smooth traffic flow in the provincial capital during Pakistan-Srilanka 2nd T-20 cricket match.

SP Traffic Sardar Asif Khan and SP Traffic Hammad Raza Qureshi supervised the traffic arrangements, whereas, 20 fork lifters and five breakdowns were also deputed to take action against wrong parking.

Nine parking stands were allocated at F.C College Canal Road, Punjab University Hostel Ground, Liberty Market, LDA Parking Plaza, Zahoor Elahi Road and others, whereas the traffic at The Mall, Jail Road, Canal Road and M.M Alam Road remained uninterrupted.

