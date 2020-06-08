UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

161 Stakeholders Benefit From PCB’s Welfare Scheme

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 06:11 PM

161 stakeholders benefit from PCB’s welfare scheme

Stakeholders from 51 cities, including Chaghi, Dadu, Dera Murad Jamali, Layyah and Mardan, took advantage of the scheme

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020) As many as 161 key stakeholders of Pakistan cricket benefitted from the Pakistan Cricket Board’s one-off welfare initiative, the Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed today after the payment process was completed on Monday.

The initiative was launched last month to provide financial relief to first-class cricketers, match referees, scorers and grounds staff facing hardships due to an abrupt halt on cricket activities following the Covid-19 outbreak. This had resulted in the loss of additional income opportunities for these stakeholders during Ramadan after the government announced suspension of all sport activities and events during to the pandemic.

The beneficiaries from the PCB’s scheme hail from 51 cities, including far-flung areas such as Chaghi, Dadu, Dera Murad Jamali, Hub, Layyah, Mardan, Thatta and Turbat.

The PCB has provided support to 93 grounds staff, 31 scorers, 21 match officials and 16 first-class cricketers through the scheme under the following criteria:

· First-class cricketers who featured in the 2018-19 season and have played at least 15 first-class matches in the past five seasons from 2014-15 to 2018-19

· Match officials and scorers who have officiated in PCB-organised events over the past two seasons

· Grounds staff that had been employed by the now defunct regional/district cricket associations before 1 January 2013 (should have approximately eight years of service)

*Those falling in the aforementioned categories should have been unemployed

Consequently, first-class cricketers, meeting the above criteria, received PKR25,000 each, followed by the match officials PKR15,000 and, the scorers and ground staff PKR10,000 each.

Expressing his satisfaction, PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said: “It was important for PCB to continue to lead through its actions at this difficult time”.

“Most of the people who have benefitted from this initiative are the ones who were previously associated with the cricket board and as a responsible organisation we strongly believe that it was binding on us to provide whatever assistance we could”.

“While these payments may be a token of support, we have attempted to reach as many as possible to minimise the financial blow in these difficult and unprecedented times.”

Earlier, the PCB contributed over PKR10million in collaboration with the centrally contracted cricketers and staff in Prime Minister’s Covid-19 Pandemic Relief Fund. The board also offered to turn the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre in Karachi into a sanctuary for the paramedic staff on duty in the makeshift hospital at Expo Centre.

Separately, PCB Chief Executive and Chief Operating Officer made contributions to Chairman’s Welfare Fund late last week.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Cricket PCB Mardan Turbat Hail Lead Thatta Dadu Hub Dera Murad Jamali January May All From Government Ramadan

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Observes World Ocean Day

11 minutes ago

AJK President calls for declaring RSS as a terrori ..

30 minutes ago

Emirates Environmental Group celebrates 23rd cycle ..

42 minutes ago

Top officials of Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Polic ..

54 minutes ago

Problems of export industry should be resolved: Mi ..

59 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber processes over 152,000 e-transaction ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.