16th Cholistan Desert Rally Kicks Off

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

16th Cholistan Desert rally kicks off

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :16th Cholistan Desert Rally 2021 was kicked off on Friday at Derawar Fort in the Cholistan area some 100 kilometres away from here. Chairman board of Directors of Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab Dr Soahial Zafar Cheema and Managing Director TDCP Tanveer Jabbar flagged off the vehicles of prepared category race.

As many as 43 vehicles are participating in the prepared category. The first round comprises 220 kilometres while the second round would be 165 kilometres long.

A large number of spectators was present at the starting point of the race. The Islamia University Bahawalpur, Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Cholistan Development Authority have set up various stalls on the site of the rally. A food street is also be part of the event.

More Stories From Sports

