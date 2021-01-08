UrduPoint.com
16th Cholistan Rally To Start From Feb 11

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 06:40 PM

16th Cholistan Rally to start from Feb 11

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :In order to promote healthy sports activities, the16th Cholistan Desert Rally will be held from February 11 to February 14 in the Cholistan.

This was told in a meeting held at Conference Room of Commissioner Office here today under the chair of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal. The meeting was attended by District Police Officer Bahawalpur Hassan Mushtaq Shukhera, Additional Secretary livestock South Punjab Tanveer Jahndeer, Managing Director Cholistan Development Authority Rana Muhammad Saleem and others.

Commissioner said that in wake of COVID-19 situation, there will be no cultural or musical show at the rally. However, events including dirt bike race, the lit-up of Derawar Fort and fireworks will be part of 16th Cholistan Desert Rally. For the first time, desert paragliding race has been included in the grand event. A Control Room will be set up at Commissioner Office for the rally.

